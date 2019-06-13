2nd person dies from Ebola in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda -- A second person infected with the Ebola virus has died in Uganda, the health ministry said Thursday, after a family exposed to the disease quietly crossed the border from Congo.The first cross-border cases in this Ebola outbreak - the second-deadliest in history - have prompted a World Health Organization expert committee to meet on Friday to discuss whether to declare a global health emergency .Such declarations almost always boost attention and donor funding.However, a WHO official says there's no evidence Ebola is spreading within Uganda.Dr. Michael Ryan tells The Associated Press he believes authorities "have contained the virus" to one family.Two family members - a 5-year-old boy and his 50-year-old grandmother have died, and a 3-year-old brother is infected.Other family members have been transferred back to Congo for monitoring and experimental treatment as part of clinical trials.Ryan says 27 people who may have been exposed are being followed.Uganda says it has three suspected Ebola cases not related to the family.Ryan says that "I think the chances of this spreading further are low but they're not insignificant."He says one challenge in stopping the outbreak in Congo is reaching areas controlled by rebel groups, some of whom have reportedly demanded money for access.Ryan says that "we don't engage in any payment for access."The outbreak response has been undermined by nearly 100 attacks on health centers and by people suspicious of foreign aid workers.The WHO says the Congolese pastor who is thought to have infected Uganda's cluster of Ebola cases wasn't on any list of potential high-risk contacts.The pastor spread the virus to at least three family member, including his 5-year-old grandson, who was the first Ebola case in Uganda and the first death.Ryan says about 55% of new Ebola cases in Congo last week were previously identified as potential contacts, suggesting significant problems in health workers' ability to monitor where the virus is spreading."We still have too many people that are not coming from this (list) and we still have too many community deaths," he said.Doctors Without Borders last month said as few as a third of new confirmed Ebola cases were linked back to known contacts of infected people.Authorities on Wednesday said the family had traveled from Uganda to Congo because the boys' grandfather was ill.WHO said he died of Ebola, and officials believe those who mourned him became infected, too.While returning to Uganda, the group including several other children was stopped at a Congolese border post.A dozen members of the group already showed symptoms of Ebola. While awaiting transfer to an Ebola treatment unit, six family members slipped away and crossed into Uganda on an unguarded footpath, authorities told The Associated Press.Authorities in both countries now vow to step up border security.Five family members who did not cross into Uganda have tested positive for Ebola, Congo's health ministry said.More than 1,400 people have died in this outbreak declared in August in eastern Congo, one of the world's most turbulent regions, where rebel attacks and resistance by community members wary of authorities have badly hampered Ebola containment work.