2nd presumptive positive coronavirus case in New Jersey

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Health officials in New Jersey have announced a second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the state.That update came in a news conference held Thursday afternoon.A presumptive positive case means the sample tested positive at a state lab and has now been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.The second case is a person from northern New Jersey and is hospitalized at Englewood Hospital in Englewood, New Jersey, but no further details were released.However, they did make more details available about the first COVID-19 case.That patient is a man in his 30s who is currently hospitalized in Bergen County and is stable, New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.The individual, who works in New York City, developed symptoms on March 1 and sought medical care late on March 2 at an urgent care clinic in Bergen County.He was then sent to Hackensack University Medical Center and was hospitalized on March 3.Persichilli said the hospital placed the patient in an airborne isolation room, and the facility has continued infection control measures.From the time he became symptomatic, the patient had limited close contact with other New Jersey residents outside of the health care setting, Persichilli said.In a statement Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy said that the state was preparing for the likelihood that the it would see a case at some point. Persichilli said the state has 700 rooms capable of isolating patients in hospitals across the state, if needed.Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus, and Persichilli said a crisis management team has been meeting daily.Also in the New York City region, a man from the city's suburbs was hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday, a case that prompted school closings and quarantines for congregants of a synagogue. New York officials say the state now has 11 cases of the virus.