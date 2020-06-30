Coronavirus

3 Rehoboth Beach lifeguards test positive for coronavirus

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware announced three lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say they believe there had been little contact with the public and that the lifeguards spent most of their time in the lifeguard stands.

"We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours," said Rehoboth Police Chief Keith Banks.

The three people are asymptomatic and quarantined at home.
