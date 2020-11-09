3 dozen new COVID-19 cases reported in Cherry Hill School District

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Cherry Hill School District said on Monday that it has been notified of three dozen new positive COVID-19 cases in the district.Superintendent Dr. Joseph Meloche said in a letter to families the news came from the Camden County Department of Health.The positive cases are in children aged 7 to 18, Meloche said, and include multiple schools in the district.Meloche said the school district will delay launching the hybrid learning model until Monday, November 30."I share in the disappointment many of you feel at this news. As a district, our schools and staff are prepared and ready to welcome students back," Meloche wrote.He also asked that parents continued to screen their children and make every effort to halt the spread of the virus."As a community, we must be diligent in all aspects of the choices that we make and in our interactions," Meloche said.