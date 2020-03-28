Coronavirus

3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Delaware; positive cases top 210

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Three additional coronavirus deaths were reported in Delaware on Saturday as the total number of cases surpassed 210.

This brings the death toll to five.

Of the 213 positive COVID-19 cases, 130 are in New Castle County; 59 are in Sussex County; and 25 are in Kent County.

Thirty people are hospitalized.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

A stay-at-home order in the state of Delaware began at 8 a.m. Tuesday as the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus rose.

Carney said the stay-at-home order was necessary.

"Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."

NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.
