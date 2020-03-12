3 more people associated with University of Delaware test presumptive positive for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6004478" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Delaware officials provide update on first coronavirus case on March 11, 2020.

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials in Delaware said Thursday they are investigating three additional presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.All three individuals are under the age of 30 and are associated with the University of Delaware community, officials said.The news of the three additional cases comes less than 24 hours after a professor at the university was the state's first presumptive positive case. Officials say the 50-year-old man is not severely ill and is now self-isolated at home.The three new cases are not severe and are currently self-isolated at home. The individuals were exposed to the same confirmed case of COVID-19 in another state as the first Delaware case, officials said.Students, faculty, and staff who have concerns about potential exposure risks should contact the University of Delaware's Call Center at (302) 831-1188 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday."I want to assure you that the University of Delaware has been closely monitoring this situation since January, and we are taking steps to maintain the health and safety of our community. I know this can be a challenging time for all of you, and I want to update you on the latest news," read a portion of a letter to the university community.Students who go to school at the Community Education Building at 1200 N French Street are out of school for the rest of the week after a staffer returned from Thailand and South Korea, not feeling well. The building houses students from Kuumba Academy Charter School and Great Oaks Charter School.Parents received a letter from the school that the school is closed for cleaning until March 16:"Dear Kuumba FamiliesA staff member within the Community Education Building recently traveled out of the country to Thailand with a layover in South Korea. He returned to work at the CEB upon return. He has been out of the building since Friday, March 6th and we learned today that he is experiencing symptoms consistant with the possible flu and fever. No confirmed diagnosis has been rendered at this time; therefore, the recommendation from Division of Public Health is to continue with school until a firm diagnosis has been rendered.However, after careful consideration of the recommendation, we have decided to err on the side of caution and close until Monday. The building will undergo deep cleaning during this shutdown and will reopen for students, staff and families on Monday, March 16th. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The safety and well being of our staff and students remains our highest priority.We are in communication with the Department of Health on a daily basis and will continue to communicate information we receive about the impact here in our community as quickly as we can.Joan Coker, M.D."Parents Action News spoke with said they feel like they are living in limbo, planning for an uncertain future."It's definitely scary, I mean they're kids, their safety is first, but education is important too, that's why they're taking the protocols they're taking," said Lari Copening, whose sons attend Kuumba Academy.