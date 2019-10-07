Health & Fitness

3 preemies die, 4 sick from infection in NICU of Pa. hospital

DANVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A major tragedy at an upstate Pennsylvania hospital.

Geisinger Medical Center is diverting some expectant moms to other hospitals after 3 premature babies died and 5 others were infected by a bacteria in neonatal intensive care.

Neonatal intensive care units work to save premature babies, but in this case, 8 of these fragile babies caught an invisible infections in the NICU.

Pediatrics chair Dr. Frank Maffei says this has never happened before at Geisinger's NICU.

Four other babies were successfully treated. One is still getting anti-biotics.

The infection, known as pseudomonas aeruginosa, comes from a waterborne bacteria.

It typically doesn't hurt healthy people, however, it can be deadly for someone with a compromised immune system such as a premature infant.

7 of the babies involved were born before 27 weeks gestation, more than 3 months early.

When pseudomonas shows up in a hospital, it's typically linked to tubing or other equipment.

Geisinger officials say the bacteria didn't show up in tests on various surfaces, and say it may have come from outside the hospital.

The health department and the C-D-C are investigating.

The hospital says it has re-cleaned and disinfected all areas, even though they had no trace of the bacteria.

Until the cause has been identified, any babies born at less than 32 weeks gestiation or mothers expected to give birth that soon are being diverted to other hospitals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims of Delaware canal crash identified as members of same family
Murder charges dropped as Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial begins
Yorkie found abandoned in North Philly trash can has died
Suspect in theft of computers, fax machine from school caught on video
Siblings who died were receiving welfare protection
Philly school community to express asbestos concerns
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid Today, Cooler on Tuesday
Show More
Mother of Rittenhouse Square stabbing victim issues statement
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting near Shippensburg University
Tractor trailer crash causes delays on I-95
1 dead following bizarre home invasion in N. Philly
More TOP STORIES News