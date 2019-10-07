3 preemies die, 4 sick from infection in NICU of Pa. hospital

DANVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A major tragedy at an upstate Pennsylvania hospital.Geisinger Medical Center is diverting some expectant moms to other hospitals after 3 premature babies died and 5 others were infected by a bacteria in neonatal intensive care.Neonatal intensive care units work to save premature babies, but in this case, 8 of these fragile babies caught an invisible infections in the NICU.Pediatrics chair Dr. Frank Maffei says this has never happened before at Geisinger's NICU.Four other babies were successfully treated. One is still getting anti-biotics.The infection, known as pseudomonas aeruginosa, comes from a waterborne bacteria.It typically doesn't hurt healthy people, however, it can be deadly for someone with a compromised immune system such as a premature infant.7 of the babies involved were born before 27 weeks gestation, more than 3 months early.When pseudomonas shows up in a hospital, it's typically linked to tubing or other equipment.Geisinger officials say the bacteria didn't show up in tests on various surfaces, and say it may have come from outside the hospital.The health department and the C-D-C are investigating.The hospital says it has re-cleaned and disinfected all areas, even though they had no trace of the bacteria.Until the cause has been identified, any babies born at less than 32 weeks gestiation or mothers expected to give birth that soon are being diverted to other hospitals.