3 Temple University students have the mumps, school says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three Temple University students have come down with the mumps.

But, university officials say after last year's outbreak on campus, they have this under control.

An email went out to students informing them about the virus on campus. The director of health services says none of the three are contagious.

"Student Health Services (SHS) has been notified that three Temple students have tested positive for mumps since the start of the Spring 2020 semester," the university said in a letter to students. "SHS is working directly with those students and those who may have come into contact with them to provide the appropriate resources and take steps to prevent the spread of the virus."

After last years' issue with the mumps Temple changed their policy and now all students are required to show thier vaccination records.

Last spring, Temple University vaccinated 7,000 staff and faculty amid the outbreak.
