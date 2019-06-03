31,703 pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat Perdue chicken is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bone material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:The recalled products have the number "EST. P-369" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.Customers with questions may call 1-888-674-6854.