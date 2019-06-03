Health & Fitness

31,703 pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat Perdue chicken is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bone material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS - WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS - WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 77265 on the label.

The recalled products have the number "EST. P-369" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Customers with questions may call 1-888-674-6854.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodrecall
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 teens killed after crash on Roosevelt Blvd. identified
Small earthquake reported near Jersey Shore
NB Route 1 bypass shut down following tractor trailer crash
Tree slams into home after storm in Bucks County
Philly cracking down on Center City traffic congestion
2 injured in Kensington shooting
Sources: Philadelphia firefighter dies during triathlon at Jersey Shore
Show More
AccuWeather: On The Cool Side
Phanatic surprises life-long fan for 103rd birthday
Hiker rescued from off-limits trail in Jim Thorpe
Naked intruder on drugs armed with hammer terrorizes family
Sephora to close for inclusion workshops
More TOP STORIES News