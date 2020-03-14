4 new coronavirus cases in Philadelphia region, Pennsylvania total rises to 47

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania announced a total of six new coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the state's total to 47.
Those cases include four in the Philadelphia region: two adults in Montgomery County, one adult in Philadelphia and one adult in Chester County.
The governor's office also announced two cases in Allegheny County.
As of Saturday afternoon cases include six confirmed by the CDC with another 41 presumptive cases, for a total of 47.
The county-by-county breakdown of cases is as follows:
*Allegheny (2)
*Bucks (3)
*Chester (2)
*Cumberland (3)
*Delaware (6)
*Monroe (3)
*Montgomery (20)
*Northampton (1)
*Philadelphia (4)
*Pike (1)
*Washington (1)
*Wayne (1)
More than 340 patients have been identified for testing, state officials said, and 145 have tested negative for COVID-19.
Also on Saturday, Governor Tom Wolf expanded social distancing efforts already in place for Montgomery and Delaware counties to include Bucks and Chester counties.
The measures for Bucks and Chester go into effect on Sunday. Among those efforts includes an urgent request from state officials that non-essential businesses close.
On Friday, Gov. Wolf announced that all K-12 schools in the state would close for two weeks starting Monday. The order affects more than 1.7 million school children in public and private K-12 schools.
Governors in several other states, including Maryland and Ohio, had already ordered their schools to close.
The School District of Philadelphia is among the schools closed for two weeks amid COVID-19 concerns
On Saturday, Philadelphia officials announced 30 meal pickup sites for students during the shutdown, and listed dozens of recreation areas that will be open.
