Officials report 4 new cases in Philadelphia, bringing total to 8

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced an additional four confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, bringing the total in the city to eight cases.Officials said a man in his 30s who has recently traveled internationally is the latest confirmed diagnosis.They said the three other patients were a man in his 30 who also is known to travel a lot, a female in her 60s with known contact to a positive patient and lastly a male in his 20s. There was no further information on the 20-year-old male patient.The city said along with the 8 positive cases, there are at least 45 people with pending tests and at least another 87 people with medium to high risk of contact within the city.Officials said the city has established a 24-hour hotline for COVID-19 questions: 800-722-7112. Residents can also sign up for text alerts from the city by texting COVIDPHL to 888777.On Saturday, however, city officials said people should feel free to continue to go to retail businesses and public parks while warning that this advice could change.Mayor Jim Kenney urged people to wash their hands and stay three feet from other people, but added: "go out and have dinner and tip your wait staff because they're struggling right now.""We have to figure out a way that we can continue moving forward without panicking to the point where everything shuts down," Kenney said Saturday. "We may be healthier but the economy will be in the tank, and we can't have that." He later said on Twitter that he was "attempting to show support for local businesses and stop the panic. ... We should all be mindful to limit gatherings, and of course, if you don't feel well, stay home."Officials said Free Library locations in Philadelphia would be closed to the public, heeding a recommendation from the state, but staff members were told to report to work.In Philadelphia, officials announced that museums on the Ben Franklin Parkway - including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Franklin Institute, the Barnes Foundation and the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University will close and postpone or cancel events for at least two weeks.Rivers Casino Philadelphia said it would close at midnight Sunday for 14 days "out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials" although there had been no known cases of coronavirus at the property. The company said it planned to keep employees on the payroll during that period. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh also said it would close for 14 days as of midnight Sunday.Harrah's Philadelphia said it was closing as of Saturday "for the well-being of our team members and guests." Parx Casino said it would close as of 6 a.m. Sunday "as responsible business leaders within the Bensalem community and as one of the largest employers in Bucks County."