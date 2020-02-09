4 passengers on New Jersey cruise ship test negative for coronavirus, Governor Murphy reports

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Four passengers who were hospitalized and tested for coronavirus onboard a Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas cruise ship have tested negative for coronavirus, Governor Murphy said on Saturday.
Murphy released a statement saying,
"After the evaluation at the hospital, the Center for Disease Control permitted the four individuals who arrived Friday via a cruise ship to be discharged. Three of those individuals who stayed in the same cabin were diagnosed with the flu. The other individual stayed in a separate cabin and did not have any symptoms. All four passengers tested negative for novel coronavirus. New Jersey currently has no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus and the risk to residents remains low."
The four passengers who were tested had recently been to Mainland China.
At least two dozen passengers on board were quarantined for the coronavirus Some passengers were rushed to University Hospital in Newark, and the remaining were cleared.
Governor Murphy confirmed that no cases of coronavirus had been reported in the state.
A crewmember onboard was found dead, but officials are saying his death is not related to the coronavirus, nor is it being considered suspicious.
Royal Caribbean says the ship will set sail 3 p.m. Monday, and boarding will begin at 11 a.m.
For those who do not want to continue on the cruise, Royal Caribbean is offering refunds. The company further says anyone with passports from China, Hong Kong or Macau will not be allowed on their ships.
The cruise ship had left Cape Liberty on January 27 for an 11-day cruise to the Caribbean.
