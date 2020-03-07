Coronavirus

4 New Jersey residents test presumptive positive for coronavirus

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four presumptive positive cases have been reported in New Jersey to date, including one person from South Jersey.

On Friday night, Governor Phil Murphy announced a man in his 50s is being hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County for a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus.

A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.

Several others are under evaluation and could be tested, officials said.

Two other presumptive positive cases have been reported in Bergen County, a man in his 30s, which was reported on March 4, and a woman in her 30s, both are also being treated at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

It's still unclear how the woman came in contact with the virus, but the man in his 30s, who works in New York City, developed symptoms on March 1 and sought medical care late on March 2 at an urgent care clinic in Bergen County. He was then sent to Hackensack University Medical Center and was hospitalized on March 3.

Persichilli said the hospital placed the patient in an airborne isolation room, and the facility has continued infection control measures.

From the time he became symptomatic, the patient had limited close contact with other New Jersey residents outside of the health care setting, Persichilli said.

In a statement Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy said that the state was preparing for the likelihood that the it would see a case at some point. Persichilli said the state has 700 rooms capable of isolating patients in hospitals across the state, if needed.

In Camden County, officials are dealing with their first presumptive postive case. They say a man in his 60s is being treated Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

On Saturday, Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver said no new cases have been reported since Friday.

Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus, and Persichilli said a crisis management team has been meeting daily.

Also in the New York City region, a man from the city's suburbs was hospitalized in serious condition Tuesday, a case that prompted school closings and quarantines for congregants of a synagogue. New York officials reported 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 76.

In Philadelphia, health officials said Friday that one person is being tested for the coronavirus.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 19, while the number of infections increased to over 200 across 18 states.

The coronavirus has infected around 100,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
