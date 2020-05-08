Coronavirus

4-year-old among 162 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in New Jersey on Friday

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old with an underlying health condition is among 162 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in New Jersey on Friday.

"We've lost another blessed soul and it is unfathomable that it is a child," Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily press briefing.

Murphy did not disclose where in the state the child was from or where the child lived.

The 4-year-old is the only child to die from the coronavirus in the state, Murphy said.

Murphy announced 1,985 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 135,454.

New Jersey's death toll is now 8,952, but the governor said the rate of spread is slowing across the state.

Additionally the number of patients reported in either critical or intensive care and the use of ventilators both continue to decrease.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

US unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Great Depression

Status of summer camps: Will they open? When? Will families feel comfortable?

Gov. Tom Wolf, Attorney General announce protections from foreclosures and evictions through July 10

Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access amid COVID-19 outbreak

Rite Aid expands COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients

COVID-19 RESOURCES

Full guide: COVID-19 help, information and resources

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantining

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthchild deathcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for Philadelphia area
Expert advice before you grab the clippers for that coronacut
Delaware stores reopening for curbside business Friday
Superfine Pizza offers 20 percent off with #BeLocalish promo code
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order for Philadelphia area
Funeral service held for fallen Philly Police Sgt. James O'Connor
Police investigate shooting at Delaware Veterans Cemetery
Locked-down stores, shoppers emerge in parts of Pennsylvania
SEPTA returning to regular schedules for most services
Former officer said he was not told of shooter's prison release
ABC to air Taylor Swift concert after tour canceled
Show More
Rite Aid expands testing to include asymptomatic patients
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Delaware stores reopening for curbside business Friday
Several Jersey shore beaches reopening with limited access
14-year-old girl jumping rope shot in Philly
More TOP STORIES News