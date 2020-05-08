4-year-old among 162 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in New Jersey on Friday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 4-year-old with an underlying health condition is among 162 additional coronavirus-related deaths reported in New Jersey on Friday."We've lost another blessed soul and it is unfathomable that it is a child," Gov. Phil Murphy said during his daily press briefing.Murphy did not disclose where in the state the child was from or where the child lived.The 4-year-old is the only child to die from the coronavirus in the state, Murphy said.Murphy announced 1,985 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 135,454.New Jersey's death toll is now 8,952, but the governor said the rate of spread is slowing across the state.Additionally the number of patients reported in either critical or intensive care and the use of ventilators both continue to decrease.