4-year-old girl becomes NJ's first flu-related death

TRENTON (WPVI) --A 4-year-old is New Jersey's first flu-related death of this season.
State Health Department spokeswoman Dawn Thomas tells NJ.com the girl, who lived in the central part of the state, died in December and had not been vaccinated. Her name and town were not released.
More than 4,000 flu cases have been confirmed in the state so far this season, with the most reported in Bergen County.
