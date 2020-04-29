Pa. reports 479 more COVID-19 deaths, Chester Co. to reopen parks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6137532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chester County is planning to reopen parks amid COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 479 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, but said those deaths occurred over the last two weeks.Health officials said the increase in deaths is due to the department's work to reconcile data from various sources. The statewide total now stands at 2,195 deaths.There have been 1,102 additional positive COVID-19 cases with a total of 44,366.There are 170,518 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;- 1% are aged 13-18;- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;- 38% are aged 25-49;- 27% are aged 50-64; and- 26% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 7,698 resident cases of COVID-19, and 975 cases among employees, for a total of 8,673 at 461 distinct facilities in 42 counties. Out of the total deaths, 1,428 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Chester County will be reopening its seven parks beginning next week after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Chester County Commissioners that Black Rock Sanctuary, Wolf's Hollow, and Exton parks will reopen on Wednesday, May 6.Hibernia Park, Nottingham County Park, Springton Manor Farm, and Warwick Park will reopen on Tuesday, May 12."The weather is improving, and visits to all of our parks are great for our physical and mental well-being," said County Commissioner Josh Maxwell. "But we cannot stress enough the need to continue adhering to the recommendations to stop the spread of the coronavirus - from keeping six feet apart and wearing masks, to the frequent use of hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting our parks and trails."The three County-owned trails - Chester Valley Trail, Struble Trail and Schuylkill River Trail - have remained open during the pandemic.All Chester County parks permits, pavilion rentals, volunteer programs and Ranger programs remain canceled for May and June, and as they re-open, the parks will have limited amenity access. Parks officials also ask that, if the parking lots are full, please find another location for recreation where there are less people.The Chester County Commissioners also extended the essential services-only operation through Friday, May 15 at all county buildings."The continuation of essential services-only helps to protect the health and safety of Chester County's 2,400 full and part-time employees, as well as anyone from the public," said Chester County Commissioners' Chair Marian Moskowitz.Following CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines, a no visitor policy remains at Chester County Prison, at Pocopson Home and at the Chester County Youth Center.The County Commissioners said they are formulating plans to get "Chester County back to work as the impact of COVOD-19 lessens."Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline said, "Along with reviewing and monitoring our own county government plans for re-opening, we are consulting with the Health Department and other county business and economic leaders to agree measures that will get us back to work as quickly and safety as possible. We will consult with the Governor's Office on the measures that he is recommending for the region, but will ensure that we do what is right for Chester County, as part of that region."