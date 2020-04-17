49 new deaths in Pennsylvania; initial virus fallout sends jobless rate to 6%

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Friday 1,706 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 29,441.All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.The department also reported 49 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 756.There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative to date.Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;- 1% are aged 13-18;- 6% are aged 19-24;- Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and- 23% are aged 65 or older.Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.In nursing and personal care homes, there are 3,716 resident cases of COVID-19, and 420 cases among employees, for a total of 4,136 at 321 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 398 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.Pennsylvania's unemployment rate zoomed upwards in March to its highest point since 2014 as the effects of Gov. Tom Wolf's coronavirus-related business shutdown and stay-at-home orders began to be felt, according to figures released Friday.Pennsylvania's unemployment rate shot up to 6%, up from 4.7% in February, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.The national rate was 4.4% in March. But unemployment surveys were conducted well before the full force of the shutdowns took effect, resulting in more than 1.4 million Pennsylvanians filing for unemployment benefits since March 15, or nearly one in four workers.Pennsylvania's unemployment rate last year hit a nearly two-decade low of 4.1%.A separate survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force fell by 19,000, just a month after hitting a new record above 6.5 million. Employment fell by 104,000 while unemployment rose by 85,000.A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls fell by 40,000 in March, below 6.1 million after hitting record levels earlier this year. That wiped out eight months of gains.Hardest hit was the leisure and hospitality sector, off by 17,000. Financial activities grew slightly, the only sector to expand.Friday's figures are preliminary and could change.