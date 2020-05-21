4pm: Gov. Wolf to announce more Pennsylvania counties moving to new phase of reopening plan

We will bring you that news conference live.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. PREVIOUS STORY BELOW
Residents of 12 more Pennsylvania counties were allowed to freely leave their homes on Friday, and other parts of the shutdown were lifted, as Gov. Tom Wolf prepared to announce which counties have made sufficient progress against the new coronavirus to join them.
"So I'll be announcing a whole range of counties tomorrow moving from red to yellow and the hope is that we'll also be making some counties that might even be moving from yellow to green tomorrow," Wolf told reporters on a Thursday conference call.
In addition, Wolf has suggested that he could announce Friday that he's easing practically all of the state's pandemic restrictions on businesses and gatherings in counties where there have been few virus infections and deaths.
About 60% of Pennsylvania's 12.8 million residents, largely in heavily populated eastern Pennsylvania, remain under Wolf's stay-at-home orders and restrictions that limit business activity to services deemed to be essential.
Wolf announced last week that the 12 counties leaving the so-called "red" phase and moving to the "yellow" phase of his reopening plan on Friday would include Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne and York.
They joined 37 other counties that had previously been moved to yellow, meaning that people are free to leave their homes for any reason, gatherings of up to 25 people are allowed, and many retailers, offices and factories may reopen. Still ordered to remain closed in those counties are gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos, theaters and other such venues. Other restrictions also remain in place, including a ban on youth sports, and bars and restaurants may still offer only delivery or takeout service.
It is not clear what restrictions, if any, will remain in place in the green phase that Wolf may announce Friday. It is the least-restrictive phase of his color-coded reopening plan. Health officials have said they were working on guidelines for counties in the green phase.
On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 866 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 66,258.
There are 4,984 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 115 new deaths, officials said.
In other coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania on Friday:
SOME EVICTIONS ALLOWED
The Wolf administration is loosening its ban on foreclosures and evictions.
A tenant who damages property, breaks the law or breaches the lease in some other way can now be evicted under a modified executive order issued by Wolf on Friday.
The temporary ban still applies to evictions and foreclosures for nonpayment or because a tenant has overstayed a lease. The moratorium is scheduled to last until July 10.
"I am protecting housing for Pennsylvanians who may be facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Wolf said in a written statement. "My order will not affect proceedings for other issues, such as property damage or illegal activity. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to continue abiding by the terms of their lease or mortgage."
The Wolf administration has been fighting legal action by landlords who say the governor overstepped his authority by imposing a moratorium on evictions.
NURSING HOME FUNDING
The federal government on Friday began distributing $238 million in emergency aid to Pennsylvania nursing homes that have been hit especially hard by the virus.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it is making payments to 587 nursing homes. Each nursing home will get a fixed payment of $50,000, plus $2,500 per bed. The money can be used to pay staff, boost testing capacity, acquire protective equipment and for other expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nursing homes have seen declining patient populations and increased costs as they struggle to contain the virus. Long-term care residents account for about two-thirds of the statewide death toll of more than 4,800, a higher proportion than in most other states.
MASS TESTING SITE TO CLOSE
A drive-through coronavirus testing site in northeastern Pennsylvania will close next week, the Wolf administration announced Friday.
The site at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, opened April 20 and tested more than 2,000 people. Luzerne County has been among the state's hot spots for the new virus, though its infection numbers have been trending down.
The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said in a written statement that "it is time we redirect these resources to other areas of our state that are in need of assistance in this pandemic."
The public testing site will continue to offer testing through May 29.
