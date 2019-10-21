4th person dies from Legionnaires' disease in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WPVI) -- A 4th person has now died from a Legionnaires' disease outbreak in North Carolina.State health authorities say most of 141 confirmed cases stemmed from a state fair at an agricultural center in Fletcher, near Asheville in western North Carolina.It's believed most of them walked by a display of hot tubs, and at least one of them may have had contaminated water.The bubbling water put microscopic droplets containing bacteria into the air.The state health department says one victim was at the agricultural center for a quilt show, not the fair.