Health & Fitness

5 best barre class spots in Philadelphia

Photo: Freehouse Fitness Studio/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for the best barre class options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barre class spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for barre classes.


1. Barre3 Philadelphia - Rittenhouse Square




Photo: Jordan P./Yelp

Topping the list is barre3 Philadelphia. Located at 1500 Sansom St. in Rittenhouse, the barre class, yoga and Pilates spot is the highest rated barre class spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

2. Freehouse Fitness Studio




Photo: freehouse fitiness studio/Yelp

Next up is Graduate Hospital's Freehouse Fitness Studio, situated at 1430 South St. With five stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the barre class, yoga and Pilates spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Sculpere Studio




Photo: cristina e./Yelp

Northern Liberties's Sculpere Studio, located at 209 Poplar St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga, Pilates and barre class spot five stars out of 28 reviews.

4. Focus Barre & Yoga




Photo: rachel o./Yelp

Focus Barre & Yoga, a barre class, yoga and personal training spot in Rittenhouse, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1923 Chestnut St., floor 3 to see for yourself.

5. The Wall Cycling Studio




Photo: The Wall Cycling Studio/Yelp

Finally, there's The Wall Cycling Studio, a Manayunk favorite with five stars out of 20 reviews. Stop by 107 Cotton St. to hit up the cycling class and barre class spot next time the urge strikes.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
