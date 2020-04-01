595 total COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County; death toll at 10

On Wednesday, officials in Montgomery County announced that two more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the county's death total to 10.
The victims were identified as an 86-year-old woman in Plymouth Township and an 83-year-old man in Rockledge Borough.
Officials confirmed 31 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 595. The cases range in ages from 10 to 94 years old.
The county's drive-through testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. by appointment only.
For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the county's website or call 610-631-3000.
