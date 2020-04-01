Coronavirus

595 total COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County; death toll at 10

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

On Wednesday, officials in Montgomery County announced that two more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the county's death total to 10.

The victims were identified as an 86-year-old woman in Plymouth Township and an 83-year-old man in Rockledge Borough.

Officials confirmed 31 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 595. The cases range in ages from 10 to 94 years old.

The county's drive-through testing site at Temple University's Ambler campus in Upper Dublin Township will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. by appointment only.

For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the county's website or call 610-631-3000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmontgomery countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Celebrities, politicians, other public figures with COVID-19
Coronavirus cancellations: Wimbledon canceled, Grand Canyon closed
Send message of hope to kids whose 'wishes' are on hold
Grocery store tips: Staying safe while shopping during coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All of Pa. under stay at home order as COVID-19 cases top 5,800
COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia jump to 1,675
Limited online liquor sales resumes in Pennsylvania
NJ COVID-19 totals: 22,000 positive cases, 355 deaths
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
How to get help with rent, unemployment and financial services
New SEPTA safety measures in place
Show More
Testing sites open in Camden, Mercer counties
Fatal wrong-way crash shuts down portion of I-95 northbound
1 dead following North Philadelphia fire
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
PA State Police modifies non-emergency response
More TOP STORIES News