5th coronavirus-related death reported in Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials have announced the fifth COVID-19 related death. The patient was a 61-year-old woman from Norristown.
Officials said the woman died Friday.
"We are saddened to confirm that a fifth Montgomery County resident has lost their life to COVID-19. On behalf of our entire community, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of this individual," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
According to the health department, 33 additional new cases were confirmed bringing the total to 404 in Montgomery County.
The positive cases are individuals from 20 municipalities, including Franconia Township, which is reporting its first case. Forty-eight municipalities have been affected.
Montgomery County's drive-through COVID-19 testing location at Temple University's Ambler Campus in Upper Dublin Township will be closed on Sunday, March 29. It will re-open on Monday, March 30, by appointment only for individuals that meet the required criteria and as testing supplies allow.
For more information and to register for an appointment, visit the county's website or call 610-631-3000.
