6 children diagnosed with rare 'polio-like' illness

6 children diagnosed with 'polio-like' illness. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 8, 2018.

Minnesota officials report a spike in a polio-like disorder in children that appear at first to be a common cold, but can lead to paralysis.

James Hill says his son 7-year-old Quinton has been left partially paralyzed; he first started complaining of neck stiffness.

"He couldn't move his neck and then his left arm," Hill said.

Quinton spent two weeks in the hospital undergoing blood tests, a mis-diagnosis and three MRIs before getting diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis or AFM, a rare condition that the Minnesota Department of Health says they see maybe once a year.

But they've had six cases reported in the last few weeks.

The CDC estimates odds of contracting AFM are less than 1 in a million.

It's thought to be caused by a virus and there's currently no cure.

Symptoms in children include weakness and loss of muscle tone, facial droop, difficulty moving eyes, drooping eyelids, difficulty swallowing, and slurred speech.

There were 362 cases of AFM recorded in US from 2014 to 2018.

In 2016, Seattle Children's Hospital reported a similar outbreak that killed the life of one child.

While the symptoms mimic polio, it is not the same. Because health officials know the disease can be associated with viruses, they recommend parents take precautions.

"Good hand washing, coughing into your elbow, makings sure if you're sick stay home. keep up to date on your vaccinations," Kris Ehresmann of the Minnesota Health Department said.

Health officials say some AFM patients make a recovery, but the condition can have more serious consequences, including death.

After a frightening few weeks, Quinton's dad says he's starting to get his strength back.

"Quinton is super resilient and if anyone is going to get it back, we firmly believe it will be him," James Hill said.

James says Quinton's energy levels are already increasing, he's adapting to not be able to use his left arm, and they are optimistic he will recover.

