6 New Jersey residents test presumptive positive for coronavirus

On Sunday, Governor Phil Murphy announced that a man in his 30s is being hospitalized in Bergen County and a man in his 70s is being hospitalized in Passaic County.
Three other individuals have are being treated for the coronavirus in Bergen County, including a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 50s.
The man in his 50s is being hospitalized at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in Bergen County for a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus.
A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
The governor says the man in his 30s, which was reported on March 4, and a woman in her 30s, both are also being treated at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.
In Camden County, officials are dealing with their first presumptive positive case. They say a man in his 60s is being treated at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.
As of Sunday, there are 6 presumptive positive cases, 31 negative cases and 27people under investigation, officials said.
Current #COVID19 statewide stats:— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 8, 2020
• Presumptive Positive Tests: 6
• Negative Tests: 31
• Tests in Process: 0
• Persons Under Investigation: 27
• Tests Completed: 37
For regular updates: https://t.co/UyohzX5yGk
Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus, and Persichilli said a crisis management team has been meeting daily.
New York officials reported 13 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York on Sunday.
In Philadelphia, health officials said Friday that one person is being tested for the coronavirus.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 19, while the number of infections increased to over 200 across 18 states.
The coronavirus has infected around 100,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
