6abc and Main Line Health introduce Well Ahead Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Main Line Health and 6abc have partnered to bring you Well Ahead Philly, an online community focused on helping you achieve better health and giving you the information you need to live well.

Well Ahead Philly features health information and advice from Main Line Health's medical experts that cover a variety of topics, including managing chronic disease, preventive care, and coping with issues like stress and anxiety.

Our goal is to make sure everyone in our community has the health information they need to make informed decisions about their health and the health of the ones they care about.

Although there may come a day when advanced care is needed to save your life, we want to spend the remaining days helping you stay well.

For more, visit WellAheadPhilly.com
