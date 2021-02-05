7 months after she was hospitalized with COVID-19, Pennsylvania woman heads home

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Friday marked the joyful end of a long, difficult journey for one Pennsylvania couple nearly torn apart by COVID-19.Bonnie Reilly was released from Aristacare right into the embrace of her husband of 22 years.Bonnie had been hospitalized from COVID-19 since May. She spent a grueling seven months on a ventilator.She was told on at least four occasions that she'd likely die from the virus, so her return home was extra special."I've waited for this day for so long. Haven't been outside in almost 300 days," she said.Bonnie's husband Bill kept a constant vigil as she was in an induced coma.She will have to relearn how to walk and talk but says all she wants to do now is hug her loved ones.