Coronavirus

700 volunteers needed to support alternative care site at Glen Mills School

GLEN MILLS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Roughly 700 volunteers are needed to help support an alternative care site at the Glen Mills School in Delaware County.

The shuttered school is being turned into a medical shelter.

Volunteers will be providing patient care for patients with low-acuity conditions from regional hospitals. The alternative site will not be used to treat patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is a critical need for volunteers to serve their community as we face this pandemic together," said Delaware County Council Chairman Brian Zidek. "We are fortunate to a have a safe location for our family members, friends and neighbors to go, where they can receive medical care in the event that our hospitals become over-run with COVID-19 emergencies.

There is an urgent need for volunteers including:

-Active and retired medical and healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, dentists, pharmacists and veterinarians
-Medical and nursing students

-Behavioral Health professionals
-Support, Administrative and Logistic Staff
-Citizen Corps of Delaware County

Volunteers can register on the Delaware County Citizen Corps website: Click on the blue "volunteer" button.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdelaware countyhealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Del. gov. orders 14-day quarantine for out-of-state residents
LIVE: Pres. Trump, federal officials give update amid COVID-19 crisis in US
Inmate at SCI Phoenix infected with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Del. gov. orders 14-day quarantine for out-of-state residents
Philly coronavirus case count nears 900; 8 additional fatalities reported
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
LIVE: Pres. Trump, federal officials give update amid COVID-19 crisis in US
NJ asks for more ventilators as COVID-19 cases climb to more than 13,000
Instacart employees plan strike amid coronavirus outbreak
Inmate at SCI Phoenix infected with COVID-19
Show More
Gov. Wolf requests major disaster declaration from President Trump
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
2 area Wawa stores remain closed after positive COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 death toll rises to 6 in Del.; cases top 230
Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NYC area
More TOP STORIES News