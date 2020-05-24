730 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 28 additional deaths

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health has now distributed the third shipment of the medication Remdesivir to treat patients in the hospital with COVID-19.Nearly 9,000 doses were sent to 81 hospitals across the commonwealth.Those doses originated from the federal government.Remdesivir has been shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people.It has been authorized by the FDA for emergency use.The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that there are 730 additional positive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 67,713.Officials report an additional 28 COVID-19 deaths Sunday bringing the total across the commonwealth to 5,124."As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: