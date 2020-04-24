825 gallons of hand sanitizer bottled for Chester County frontline workers

SOUTH COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More than 800 gallons of hand sanitizer are headed to health care workers and first responders in Chester County, Pennsylvania.Members of the county's Department of Emergency Services accepted the donation from Eight Oaks Farm Distillery.Staff at Chester County's Public Safety Training Campus bottled 1,650 half-gallon containers donated by Wawa on Thursday night."If you had told me a few months ago that Chester County would welcome a delivery from a regional distillery, I never would have believed it," Chester County Commissioners' Chair Marian Moskowitz said. "But we are very grateful - not just for this hand sanitizer delivery, but also for the creativity and good intent by the folks from Eight Oaks that came with the delivery."Commissioner Michelle Kichlin said when they receive products such as hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and other personal protective equipmnet, they will be making their way to the frontline workers as quickly as they come in.