9 Philadelphia libraries open on July 4th for heat relief

The City has issued a Heat Health Emergency from Sunday through Wednesday at 8 PM.This means that the Free Library will activate 9 libraries with extended hours throughout this period.The Free Libraryandassuming staffing is in place.Blackwell RegionalColeman RegionalBlanche Nixon/COBFumo FamilyLoganOak LaneHaddingtonLillian MarreroWidenerAnd remember, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has activated its heat line.If you have questions or are concerned about yourself or someone else, call 215-765-9040.