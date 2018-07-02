HEALTH & FITNESS

9 Philadelphia libraries open on July 4th for heat relief

9 Philadelphia libraries open on July 4th for heat relief

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The City has issued a Heat Health Emergency from Sunday through Wednesday at 8 PM.

This means that the Free Library will activate 9 libraries with extended hours throughout this period.

The Free Library will not close early on Tuesday and will open the following nine libraries on Wednesday as cooling centers assuming staffing is in place.

Wednesday, July 4

Blackwell Regional 12 - 8 PM

Coleman Regional 12 - 8 PM

Blanche Nixon/COB 12 - 8 PM

Fumo Family 12 - 8 PM

Logan 12 - 8 PM

Oak Lane 12 - 8 PM

Haddington 11 AM - 7 PM

Lillian Marrero 11 AM - 7 PM

Widener 11 AM - 7 PM

And remember, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging has activated its heat line.

If you have questions or are concerned about yourself or someone else, call 215-765-9040.
