A trip inside the sparkling new Fitler Club

It's a lifestyle club and Melissa Magee got to tour the new digs.

A trip inside the Fitler Club
Melissa Magee heads over to Fitler Club, a lifestyle concept housing all your social, wellness and business needs under one roof - with incredible amentities. And they've got a celebrity chef up their sleeve.


2400 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
