A trip inside the sparkling new Fitler Club

A trip inside the Fitler Club

Melissa Magee heads over to Fitler Club, a lifestyle concept housing all your social, wellness and business needs under one roof - with incredible amentities. And they've got a celebrity chef up their sleeve.2400 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.Textto(Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.