HEALTH & FITNESS

AAP says parents should not spank kids

EMBED </>More Videos

AAP updates corporal punishment policy. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on November 5, 2018.

It's been a hot-button parenting issue for decades: to spank or not to spank.

The leading group for pediatricians is now hardening its stance against corporal punishment.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says mounting evidence shows that spanking is ineffective and harmful.

The group is also strengthening its call for a ban.

Research suggests that spanking may cause harm to the child by affecting normal brain development.

"The AAP recommends that adults caring for children use healthy forms of discipline, such as positive reinforcement of appropriate behaviors, setting limits, redirecting, and setting future expectations. The AAP recommends that parents do not use spanking, hitting, slapping, threatening, insulting, humiliating, or shaming," the study says.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckparenting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Today's Tip: Digital Eye Strain
Are lovers of black coffee psychopaths? What the research says
Warning about instant soups like Ramen
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Study suggests being scared for fun can be good for your health
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
"Willey Farms is gone:" Massive fire destroys farmers market
Gladwyne home explosion could be felt for miles
Supposed barricade situation in New Hope turns out to be a hoax
Shooting investigation across from Cherry Hill Mall
Action News Morning Update
Lowe's is closing 51 stores, including one in central Pa.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Rainy and Cool Today
Early morning fire damages Trenton rowhome
Show More
Police release names of 2 women killed in New Jersey crash
Migrant caravan trudges through 'route of death' in Mexico
Man says he wrestled with gunman during yoga studio shooting
Off-duty officer helps save Havertown fire victim's family
Returning soldier surprises son at school
More News