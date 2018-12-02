Academy of General Dentistry says 80 million people have halitosis

If you find yourself constantly reaching for gum or a mint, you might suffer from halitosis, or bad breath.The Academy of General Dentistry says 80 million people have chronic bad breath.Experts suggest brushing your teeth more effectively and more often.They also suggest avoiding foods that can cause a smell such as eggs, onions, and fish.If you make these changes and still have bad breath, officials say you may have an underlying medical condition and should consult your doctor.------