A Cleveland airport has shut off several water fountains after six passengers aboard the same flight got sick.
The outbreak happened on a Frontier Airlines plane flying from Cleveland to Tampa on Tuesday.
Healthy travelers had to wait an hour and a half for clearance to exit.
The six passengers who suffered nausea and other symptoms are being monitored by health officials.
They are trying to confirm whether the water fountains at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are indeed to blame for the illnesses.
