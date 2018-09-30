Alcohol consumption to blame for 1 in 20 deaths worldwide, study says

Alcohol consumption is blamed for one in 20 deaths around the world.
According to a new report by the World Health Organization, more than three million people died from alcohol consumption in 2016, 28-percent was due to injuries.
That was followed by digestive disorders and cardiovascular disease.
Of those deaths, men made up 75-percent.
This news comes on the heels of competing studies on the health benefits of consuming alcohol.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckalcohol
healthhealthcheckalcohol