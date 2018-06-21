HEALTH & FITNESS

Alzheimer's could be linked to common childhood viruses, researchers say

EMBED </>More Videos

New clues to Alzheimer's disease - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
There may be some new clues as to what lead to Alzheimer's Disease. Some researchers say it could be linked to some common childhood viruses.

The research doesn't prove anything just yet, but it's an interesting theory and one that many experts have been talking about for some time.

Scientists have linked some herpes viruses to Alzheimer's Disease.

HHV six and seven are fairly common in young kids and can cause what's known as sixth disease with a fever and rash.

In a study, the virus was found to be more prominent in the brains of people who've died with Alzheimer's Disease.

Herpes virus can lie dormant and then re-activate when someone's immune system is down, so it's not clear if the viruses cause Alzheimer's or if they re-activate as the disease progresses.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckAlzheimer's Diseasealzheimersvirus
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News