Coronavirus

Anesthesiologist, teacher, among new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An anesthesiologist, a teacher and a food service employee are among the new positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.

Tower Health has announced that an anesthesiologist at Reading Hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This individual last worked at the hospital on March 18 and in the days prior, participated in a number of surgical procedures and obstetrical deliveries.

Officials say the anesthesiologist was not infected at the hospital.

All patients and staff who may have been impacted by the exposure are being notified.

RELATED: Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.



Officials from a school district in Montgomery County say one of their teachers has tested positive for coronavirus.

The teacher works at Abington Senior High School.

Students and staff that may have had contact with the teacher are being notified and they're being asked to self-quarantine.

In Lehigh County, a food service employee who works at a nursing facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee works at the Allentown Campus of the Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center but has not been on campus since last Sunday and reportedly did not have direct contact with any residents.

The employee works for food service provider, Sodexo.

The limited number of Sodexo employees who were possibly exposed have been notified and are quarantining at home.

RELATED: Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspennsylvaniacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Philadelphia ShopRite employee tests positive for COVID-19
Olympic committee considering postponing Tokyo Olympics
Bride gives bouquets to random strangers after wedding postponed
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia under stay-at-home order beginning 8 a.m. Monday
Gov. Wolf: Enforcement of business closures starts at 8 a.m. Monday
Officials report first death from COVID-19 in Montgomery County
Stay at home order issued in Del.; all non-essential businesses must close
COVID-19: 1,914 confirmed cases in N.J.; death toll rises to 20
Philadelphia ShopRite employee tests positive for COVID-19
Olympic committee considering postponing Tokyo Olympics
Show More
Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA
EMT jumps from ambulance stolen from outside of hospital
NJ couple returns home after being stuck on Grand Princess
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Allentown nursing home employee tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News