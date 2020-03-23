Coronavirus

Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS, MO. -- One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to feed the growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company says they're using their supply and logistics network to produce and distribute the bottles.



Under the guidance of the American Red Cross, the company will ship the sanitizer to communities in need.

"We can't solve this on our own," read a statement released by the company. "But we can play an important role."

Tito's Vodka says it will also produce 24 tons of hand sanitizer.

In the Triangle, Durham Distillery is offering two liters of free homemade hand sanitizer to local businesses.
