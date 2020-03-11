Coronavirus updates: Here's the latest on the COVID-19 cases in the Philadelphia region

Several counties in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have reported presumptive positive cases of COVID-19; few are in isolation in the hospital while many have been self-isolating at home.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover
Here are the latest COVID-19 updates from across our region:
PHILADELPHIA
The City of Philadelphia announced its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the person is an adult resident of the city who is known to have exposure to previously confirmed cases of the virus.
The person is being treated at home and officials have started contacting others who came into contact with the individual.
Late Tuesday night, organizers of Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled the longtime city tradition.
"After heartfelt consideration and serious conversation with officials from the City of Philadelphia, the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association has decided to cancel the parade and all events related to the 2020 Philadelphia Saint Patrick's Day Parade," said the St. Patrick's Day Observance Association of Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA
There are now a total of 15 presumptive positive cases in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
A ninth presumptive positive case of coronavirus is being investigated in Montgomery County, state health officials said Wednesday. One patient is hospitalized in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Officials say this individual is a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor who was working in King of Prussia, Pa.
The infected doctor has two dozen patients and came into contact with 17 staffers, CHOP said on Tuesday.
County officials said an 18-year-old Germantown Academy student became infected with the virus from a relative at home. Germantown Academy remains closed as some students self-isolate as a precaution.
A man in Worcester, a couple in Lower Merion and a woman in Upper Merion are all in isolation at home with the virus.
Officials say the 70-year-old female patient who is from Cheltenham Township is still unsure how she contracted the virus.
Montgomery County officials are urging residents to limit their public activity.
"It is time to seriously consider canceling large gatherings in Montgomery County," said Arkoosh. "We must all begin to put the greater good of everyone ahead of our own convenience."
Officials said two previously presumptive cases in Delaware and Wayne counties were confirmed positive by the CDC on Wednesday.
Two residents in Bucks County are also among the state's newest presumptive positive cases
Several schools across the region were closed for deep cleaning and other precautionary measures.
An additional case was reported in Monroe County.
NEW JERSEY
Late Wednesday morning, New Jersey reported 8 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 23.
New Jersey reported its first death from coronavirus Tuesday. The patient was a 69-year-old man from Bergen County with underlying health conditions.
DELAWARE
The Delaware Department of Public Health reports Tuesday that two of the three people tested for COVID-19 have tested negative, while one case still remains under investigation.
Two patients from New Castle County have tested negative for the coronavirus and a patient from Kent County remains under investigation, according to officials.
Delaware officials are also monitoring 18 people.
17 people have tested negative for the virus in Delaware.