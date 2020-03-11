Another coronavirus case reported in Montgomery County; Pennsylvania state total now at 15

This update comes as two previously presumptive cases in Delaware and Wayne counties were confirmed positive by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The total number of cases in Pennsylvania now stands at 15, including one person in Philadelphia, officials said.
Bucks County announced its first two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday night.
County officials say both are adults who reside in the same house, and both are in isolation at their home with mild symptoms.
The two had attended an out-of-state gathering recently where they came into contact with two other people who later tested presumptively positive for COVID-19, the county said.
The two Bucks County residents developed symptoms of the virus - including cough, fever and shortness of breath - a few days after returning home.
That includes a Philadelphia resident and a King of Prussia doctor who may have interacted with dozens of patients.
On Monday, said a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"In total, the physician cared for approximately two dozen patients directly and came into contact with 17 staff members. Staff and patient families who become symptomatic have been advised to obtain testing from the Pennsylvania Department of Health," said officials with CHOP.
During a Tuesday press conference, Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said, "We are actively monitoring all Montgomery County residents whose names have been given to us by CHOP as direct contacts of the CHOP physician."
The county's 8th presumptive positive case is a 62-year-old woman who lives in Upper Merion with the King of Prussia doctor.
Pennsylvania officials said six others are also being treated in the county, including a Lower Merion Township couple, a man in Worcester two people in Lower Gwynedd Township, a woman in Cheltenham Township and a woman in Upper Merion.
Officials say the 70-year-old female patient who is from Cheltenham Township is still unsure how she contracted the virus.
"The contact tracing for this individual is not fully complete, however, and I want to emphasize that this information could change, we are unable to determine how this individual became infected with COVID-19. Should we be unable to determine how she was infected, this individual would represent Montgomery County's first instance of community spread," said Arkoosh.
There were no immediate details released about the ninth case in the county.
An 18-year-old girl, who is a student at Germantown Academy, is in isolation at home with another infected family member in Lower Gwynedd Township.
The Montgomery County school remains closed. According to the school, three other Upper School students who visited that student's house last week are in self-quarantine for a minimum of two weeks, at the direction of the Montgomery County Department of Health.
The school reports that these students are currently asymptomatic and will not be tested unless they begin to experience symptoms.
A man in Worcester man and a couple in Lower Merion are all in isolation at home for the virus.
Montgomery County officials are urging residents to limit their public activity.
Officials said the infected Philadelphia resident is an adult who is known to have exposure to previously confirmed cases of the virus.
"We have said that Philadelphia would see cases of the coronavirus, and now we have our first case in the city," said Dr. Thomas Farley, Commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
The Delaware County case is a woman who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, officials said. The other case is an adult who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus is present.
The patient from Monroe County has been released from the hospital and is in isolation at home, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Delaware County does not have a health department so they are limited in what they are allowed to release to the public.
