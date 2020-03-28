Coronavirus

Another coronavirus death reported in Delaware; more than 200 positive cases

Action News coverage of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Another coronavirus death was reported in Delaware on Saturday as the total number of cases surpassed 200.

This brings the death toll to three.

Of the 213 positive COVID-19 cases, 129 are in New Castle County; 59 are in Sussex County; and 25 are in Kent County.

Thirty people are hospitalized.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

A stay-at-home order in the state of Delaware began at 8 a.m. Tuesday as the numbers of positive cases of coronavirus rose.

Carney said the stay-at-home order was necessary.

"Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."

NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES

Click here for a full list of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.



The orders will remain in effect until May 15 or until the public health threat is eliminated.
