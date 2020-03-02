Health & Fitness

Another person to be tested for coronavirus in New Jersey; no confirmed cases

EWING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy said during a news conference on Monday that another person in New Jersey is going to be tested for coronavirus.

That update came as he announced preparations for the state.

Health officials said that person is not hospitalized.

Murphy said there have been no confirmed cases of the virus, also known as COVID-19, in the Garden State.

Eight other suspected cases in the state were found to be negative.



This comes after two coronavirus deaths were reported in Washington state over the weekend. One was a man in his 50s, while the other was a man in his 70s.

Officials said both had underlying health conditions.

Infections have been discovered in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York.
