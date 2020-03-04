Coronavirus

Another Philadelphia resident being tested for coronavirus, previous case negative: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Health Department says a resident being tested for coronavirus on Tuesday night has come back negative but a new case is under evaluation on Wednesday.

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms
ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



The Philadelphia Health Department says that the risk of infection from COVID-19 to the average Philadelphian is very low. People who have recently traveled to China are at the greatest risk.

While the region has no confirmed cases of the virus to date, officials in Philadelphia say they are ready.

RELATED: Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus

"The coronavirus so far is not in Philadelphia," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley. "It's likely coming here because it spread around the world."

Nine people have died from the virus in the United States. All of the deaths were reported in Washington state.

National wholesalers and local stores are struggling to keep hand sanitizer on the shelves after a surge in purchases due to coronavirus.

