Apple launches new screening app and website for COVID-19

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (WPVI) -- Apple has a new COVID-19 app and website offering a screening tool and set of resources for users across the US.

It is based on the latest CDC guidance.

Apple partnered with the CDC, the Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA on these new tools to help Americans stay informed and take the proper steps to protect their health.

The website: CLICK HERE.

The app: CLICK HERE.
