HEALTH & FITNESS

Are standing desks better for your waistline?

EMBED </>More Videos

Are standing desks better for your waistline? Registered Nurse Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You have probably heard that too much sitting is bad for your health, so some people opt to get those fancy standing desks. But will they make a difference when it comes to your waistline?

Researchers put it to the test.

They found an average weight person could burn about 50 more calories a day by standing, instead of sitting for six hours. That doesn't sound like a lot, but if you add it up, over the year it could help burn five pounds of fat - as long as you don't go over on eating more calories.

But you don't need a standing desk,you could get the same effect by walking an extra eight minutes for women, 14 minutes for men per day.

The bottom line is any movement is better than just sitting for hours. And if you're trying to lose weight, make a plan to move even more.

"First is to do those 10,000 steps a day. After you master that, the thirty minutes of resistance exercise - especially the core - and then, the third thing is to go into cardio, and fourth is jumping," said Dr. Michael Roisen, Internal Medicine Specialist at the Cleveland Clinic.

And if you have a desk job, here's some ways to make sure you're not sitting the whole time.

- Make calls on your mobile phone so you can get up and walk while you talk.

- Instead of only sending emails, get up and walk over to a co-worker
- Set an alarm to get up at least every hour.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckworkoutexercise
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Officials report whooping cough outbreak in central Delaware
Study: Bots, trolls infiltrating vaccine discussions on Twitter
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News