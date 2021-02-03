Google searches about strange dreams and insomnia at all-time high

Many people have reported having stranger dreams than they had before the COVID-19 lockdowns began.
A new graph from Google shows searches since 2004 for sleep and dreams. They've been increasing every year, but there was a spike when the pandemic started.
In the last week, the top sleep questions were:
- How do you fall asleep fast?
- Why can't I sleep?
- How much sleep do I need?
- What is sleep apnea?
- What is sleep paralysis?
💤 Search interest in #Sleep, #Dream and #Insomnia are higher now than at any time in Google search history, US pic.twitter.com/UE3decyEhZ— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) February 2, 2021
When it comes to dreams, people also searched:
- What does it mean when I dream about my ex?
- What does it mean when I dream about snakes?
- What does it mean when I dream about my teeth falling out?
- What does it mean when I dream about being pregnant?
In order to help get a better night's rest, doctors recommend you start winding down as soon as the sun starts to set. Make your bedroom a sleep sanctuary. Keep your room cool and pitch-black, and avoid working in bed.
