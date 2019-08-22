Health & Fitness

Around the World Abs - Today's Tip

Shoshana has a fun way to work out your abs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness6abc fitness tiptoday's tip
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 45, shot in head in West Philadelphia
Ex-Penn prof who killed wife reaches settlement with estate
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid today, spotty severe storms
Boy, 13, drowns after tragic accident involving friends at Folcroft Swim Club
Surveillance camera alerts police to deadly shooting
Child uses birthday money to buy tent for homeless man
Camden Co. Police Department revises the use of force policy
Show More
Residents on edge after machete attack on Bala Cynwyd trail
VIDEO: New footage details deterioration of Titanic wreckage
Poll: Should Carson Wentz play tonight vs. Ravens?
Center City's iconic I Goldberg Army & Navy closing
Shooter at large after LA deputy shot at sheriff's station
More TOP STORIES News