Art of Aging: Starting new careers

We meet a South Jersey man who proves that it is never too late, to start a new career in this week's Art of Aging.At 87 years old Beau Weisman is the editor and publisher of CMC Digest dot com an online newspaper in Cape May."We do stories all over the world. The nice thing about writing and having your own publication is you can write about anything you want," said Weisman.He started the digital paper 5 years ago when he was 82."My son said 'why don't you start a newspaper? You're doing it already so why don't you make it official?'" said Weisman.For Weisman, it was his career coming full circle. He graduated from Temple University with a journalism degree in 1962 and started working for UPI while still in college, lured by the promise of adventure."It took me many many years later to understand it wasn't adventure I was looking for, but challenge. And basically, I've been challenging myself all my life," said Weisman.But there was an adventure too. Weisman traveled the globe writing about fashion and interviewing celebrities like Barbara Eden and Zsa Zsa Gabor."I learned that writers write and I have been writing all my life. There was a tremendous pride in doing it and doing it well," said Weisman.He pivoted from journalism to marketing and public relations in the early 1970s and ran his own PR firm until 2013when he decided to pivot back to the news business."If you're lucky enough to be engaged and productive after 65, believe me, it's a blessing," said Weisman.He covers Cape May County and the world and says he appreciates his life's work every day."If I live to be 101, I'll still be doing the same thing," (laughs) Weisman.