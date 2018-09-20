ART OF AGING

Art of Aging: Starting new careers

EMBED </>More Videos

Art of Aging: Starting new careers. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on September 20, 2018.

We meet a South Jersey man who proves that it is never too late, to start a new career in this week's Art of Aging.

At 87 years old Beau Weisman is the editor and publisher of CMC Digest dot com an online newspaper in Cape May.

"We do stories all over the world. The nice thing about writing and having your own publication is you can write about anything you want," said Weisman.

He started the digital paper 5 years ago when he was 82.

"My son said 'why don't you start a newspaper? You're doing it already so why don't you make it official?'" said Weisman.

For Weisman, it was his career coming full circle. He graduated from Temple University with a journalism degree in 1962 and started working for UPI while still in college, lured by the promise of adventure.

"It took me many many years later to understand it wasn't adventure I was looking for, but challenge. And basically, I've been challenging myself all my life," said Weisman.

But there was an adventure too. Weisman traveled the globe writing about fashion and interviewing celebrities like Barbara Eden and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

"I learned that writers write and I have been writing all my life. There was a tremendous pride in doing it and doing it well," said Weisman.

He pivoted from journalism to marketing and public relations in the early 1970s and ran his own PR firm until 2013when he decided to pivot back to the news business.

"If you're lucky enough to be engaged and productive after 65, believe me, it's a blessing," said Weisman.

He covers Cape May County and the world and says he appreciates his life's work every day.

"If I live to be 101, I'll still be doing the same thing," (laughs) Weisman.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthart of aging
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ART OF AGING
New Jersey tribe keeping Lenape history alive through drums and music
Pioneer rock n' roller still going strong for almost 7 decades
Art of Aging: Meet Dorothy Johnson, aka Ms. Dot
Art of Aging: Grandparent class
More art of aging
HEALTH & FITNESS
Not sure of your health status? Walmart offers free help this Saturday
Today's Tip: Preventing Burns at Home
Bicep curl with curtsy - Today's Fitness Tip
Study: Yogurts may contain more sugar than expected
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chester Co. murder suspect dead, troopers fired shots after crash
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Officials: 3 killed in shooting at Maryland Rite Aid center
N.J. dentist arrested after camera found in restroom
Analyst, ex-'Black-ish writer,' who fed fmr. Eagle tips pleads guilty
Announcement expected to end the state takeover of A.C.
Hurricane Maria: One year later; woman copes with moving to U.S.
Dog the Bounty Hunter joining search for Pa. fugitive
Show More
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Teen sought in Somerton sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of jogger in Washington, DC
Margate residents concerned over possible high-rises near Lucy
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
More News