Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others

Art of Aging: 102-year-old woman shares poetry with others. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on July 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In today's Art of Aging, we meet a 102-year-old poet and mother, who found her creative self when her kids left home.

Marion Stein loved raising her children and taking care of her home.

"Being a mom was wonderful," she said.

But Stein's husband encouraged her to tap into her inner artist.

These beautiful pastels came out of that art class and when she moved to Paul's Run retirement community in Northeast Philadelphia. She started writing poems and sharing them with her neighbors.

"They are so happy for me to say my poetry. They really hold me in high esteem," added Stein.

Stein digs through her cache of poems.

"Oh, I have a recipe for pound cake," she said.

And is happy to share both her pound cake recipe and her verse

"Mothers are precious human beings," Stein recites.

At 102, she recites most of her poems from memory.

"Her love for us is never-ending," said Stein

Including this one, entitled "Mother."

"So dedicated, loving and true, everyone loves that poem," said Stein.

When it comes to life, Stein is a glass half full kind of gal.

Stein said, "When I was 100 years old a woman had asked me, 'You're 100 years old, is there anything wrong?' I don't think of negativities, I said I am fine."

"My mother is the most positive person that you could ever meet," she continued.

And she'll tell you that humor and laughter are the keys to health and happiness,

"I am so happy to be alive. I would like to live forever. I'm not old, I don't feel old, and I feel every day is a blessing, "said Stein.

