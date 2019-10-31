Art of Aging: Bowling sessions for people with special needs

WARMINSTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Every weekend, adults and children with special needs file into a bowling alley in Bucks County, thanks to a 79-year-old woman who brings the business in order to give back to the community.Elaine Brumberg hosts a packed bowling session at Thunderbird Lanes in Warminster on Saturday afternoons."I love to go around and talk to all my bowlers. I'm hosting 32 lanes of special needs adults and children," she said.In 2016, Brumberg bought out a partner to continue the bowling business her late husband helped run for decades."I love what I do, but when you come into my bowling center, I want you to come here and have the time of your life," she said. 13:28:24Brumberg says she developed a personal relationship with many of the bowlers who have been loyal to the lanes."I've been bowling here since '95. I look forward to bowling Saturdays with all my friends," said Andy Wojick from Doylestown, Pennsylvania.Brumberg said that's exactly why she wanted to continue these Saturday sessions under her ownership."I've always wanted to give back to the community," she said. "The parents are so thankful and children hug and kiss me. It's an awesome feeling."Patty Blair's son, Walter, has been bowling at the center for 23 years."He loves it, it gives him something to do on a Saturday. It's just an awesome program," she said.More recently, Brumberg decided to take her show on the road, so to speak"I realized that children with cancer or special needs like Shriner's, they can't come here and bowl, so I decided to take my portable bowling alley to them," she said.She took her blue dinosaur and lane to Shriners Hospitals for Children in Philadelphia."And I bring them party hats and leis. For two hours they forget they have cancer, they forget they have special needs," said Brumberg."It inspires me to want to do more. I have found my calling in life. It's changed my sense of purpose in life and I hope I can do this 'til I'm 90," she added.